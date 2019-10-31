Indiana's members vote along party lines on impeachment rules

The Indiana delegation in the U.S. House of House of Representatives voted along party lines regarding House Resolution 660 — two Democrats voting in favor and seven Republicans voting against.
HR 660 sets out the rules for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald J. Trump. The full House vote was 232-196 in favor of the resolution.
The House vote was nearly entirely along party lines, with no House Republicans voting in favor and only two House Democrats breaking party ranks and voting against: Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey.
The congressman for the Terre Haute area, Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Newburgh, released the following statement after the vote:
“House Democrats are eroding the Constitutional foundation of due process and fairness through secret, closed door hearings and the presumption of guilty until proven innocent. The complete lack of transparency and leaking of select documents by a handful of Congressional Democrats is merely an attempt to undue the results of the 2016 election and take away the votes of the millions of Americans who voted President Trump into the presidency.
“The American people are the real victims of this shameful process – while Washington plays politics, real work that can improve the lives of Americans on Main Street has taken a back seat. House Democrats have squandered an opportunity to advance positive change for the American people and neglected the opportunity to work on a bipartisan basis to enact into law prescription drug price reform, infrastructure improvement, funding for our troops and the modernization of trade deals.
“If this were a legitimate impeachment inquiry, a vote would have been held before beginning the process and provided for a fair, open process that protected the Constitutional rights of the President to defend himself against the charges. Every citizen deserves those rights to be protected, even the President. Instead, this resolution is nothing more than a show vote and an another attempt by Democrats to move their only agenda, which is to impeach a legitimate sitting President because they do not agree with his policies and politics.”
