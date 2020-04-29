Indiana DNR Where to Fish Map App

Sunday, May 3, is the first of Indiana’s four Free Fishing Days. On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp.

Fishing is an excellent way to get outside and connect as a family. It is also a great opportunity to relax and connect with the outdoors while practicing social distancing. If fishing is a new activity for your family, keep things simple – this often makes fishing more fun and safe. The best thing to do is get out there and wet a line. May is an especially good time to fish because the water is warming and the fish are biting.

Visit a local park, state forest, fish and wildlife area or state recreation area for fishing opportunities.

For public places to fish, see the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish. You can also find nearby urban water with catchable-size channel catfish or rainbow trout at wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm.

This year’s remaining Free Fishing Days are June 6 and 7 and Sept. 26. To learn more about Free Fishing Days, see dnr.IN.gov/fishfree.

When fishing or doing any other activity, Hoosiers should follow posted restrictions and practice social distancing. Your fishing rod is a measure of appropriate social distance. For the most up-to-date information regarding DNR and COVID-19, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.

