INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nine more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, Indiana health officials announced Sunday.
The Indiana Department of Health also reported 754 new cases Sunday. Overall, 13,063 people have died from coronavirus disease in the state with more than 730,000 infections. State health officials reported another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients who have no positive test on record.
The number of positive cases has been declining in recent weeks and state officials say nearly 40% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.
At least two Indiana counties have lifted local mask mandates after federal health officials eased mask-wearing guidance for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
