Indiana reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 511 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

That brings to 35,712 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, 41 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,032 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 over the previous day. Another 175 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 277,815 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 271,919 on Tuesday.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.

Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

Local numbers

ISDH on Wednesday reported the following numbers for counties in the Wabash Valley:

- Vigo: 175 cases, eight deaths;

- Clay: 52 cases, two deaths;

- Parke: 18 cases, no deaths;

- Sullivan: 37 cases, one death;

- Vermillion: 10 cases, no deaths.