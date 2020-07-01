Indiana probes suspected unemployment fraud

The Indiana department that handles unemployment claims is investigating a nearly 30%, one-week increase in filings related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It says it suspects fraud.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday said it is putting holds on and investigating many Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims that have been recently filed before clearing them for payment.
For the week ending June 20, initial unemployment claims totaled 31,885, a 28% increase from the previous week, according to the department.
Such an increase could be due to fraud, according to Workforce Development.
It also said the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday will release initial claims numbers — including those for Indiana — for the week ending June 27, and those, too, might show signs of potential fraud.
"These increases are inconsistent with other employment indicators that initial claims should be decreasing, such as more individuals returning to work in Indiana, and fewer individuals filing for continuous weekly benefits," the Department of Workforce Development wrote.
The holds the department has placed on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance are the result of nation-wide increases in identity theft and fraud in unemployment filings, the department said.
“We have been monitoring situations in other states, and now similar attempts of fraud are targeting Indiana,” said Regina Ashley, the department's chief unemployment insurance and workforce solutions officer. “DWD is working vigilantly to ensure these attempts to cheat the system are caught and that payments are not falsely distributed.”
Fraud can range from large international crime rings that steal people’s personal information or identities to file a claim, often using names of employees who are still employed, to employees who continue collecting unemployment even after returning to work. DWD said it is working with both federal and state authorities to investigate.
To report an allegation of fraud involving unemployment, visit the DWD’s fraud reporting webpage at www.Unemployment.IN.gov and click on “Report Unemployment Fraud.”
People who commit unemployment insurance fraud face both civil and criminal penalties which include fines, incarceration, probation and other penalties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.