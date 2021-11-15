LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Judges in five Indiana courtrooms will allow news media to use cameras under a pilot project announced Monday by the state Supreme Court.
The four-month experiment will start Dec. 1 and could be extended, the court said.
“All civil and criminal proceedings will be eligible for broadcast by the news media except for proceedings closed to the public,” the court's order said.
The judges are: Frances Gull in Allen Superior Court; Marianne Vorhees in Delaware Circuit Court; Bruce Parent in Lake Superior Court; Sean Persin in Tippecanoe Circuit Court; Leslie Shively in Vanderburgh Superior Court.
There will be some restrictions on the use of cameras, especially if police informants, undercover officers, children or certain other witnesses are testifying.
The public has been allowed to watch livestreamed hearings from some Indiana courts during the COVID-19 pandemic but recording them has been prohibited.
