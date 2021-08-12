Indiana officials appealing decision against abortion laws

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.