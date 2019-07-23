Indiana now requires hunting guides to be licenses.
Senate Enrolled Act 363, passed earlier this year by the Legislature and now in effect, requires a hunting guide license for those that provide hunting guide services for money or for barter or trade.
The license costs $100 a year. The application for the license and monthly report form can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/2371.htm.
While hunting guides have not been licensed by the Indiana DNR in the past, fishing guides have been licensed for a number of years.
The General Assembly also modified language for penalties as it pertains to guides. Violations include knowingly or intentionally guiding an individual on private property to hunt without consent of the landowner. The laws can be found at the same website, wildlife.IN.gov/2371.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.