The Indiana National Guard is moving forward with a renovation of the Danville Armory – the next step in its 20-year modernization plan.
The state and federal government will invest approximately $5.5 million dollars in the Danville Armory that was built in 1955. The renovation involves adding approximately 2,000 square feet, upgrades to meet code requirements and updates to restrooms, showers, and mechanical systems. Existing space will also be repurposed to better fit unit needs.
Many of Indiana National Guard’s existing facilities were built on average 57 years ago and were designed for smaller units that were predominately made up of male service members. As such, restrooms and showers were not designed to meet the needs of today’s modern force, and it is a priority to upgrade our facilities to today’s standards.
“Our response to the COVID missions showed how adaptable our citizen-soldiers are and yet also highlighted the need to improve our facilities,” said Jason Brady, the business manager for the Indiana National Guard’s construction and facilities office. “Many facilities use window air conditioning and boilers that are not energy efficient. Upgrading to modern heating and air conditioning equipment will improve the climate for our service members and Hoosiers who utilize the armories for different events.”
The Indiana National Guard contracted with Brandt Construction Inc., based in Indianapolis, to make the upgrades and add the additional space, which will take an estimated 10 months to complete.
The Guard has other projects planned though inflation is impacting them. It previously told the Indiana Capital Chronicle that it saw a 35% increase over original estimates to repair roofing on several armories. A temporary fix is to postpone or cancel 20% of the projects
