Indiana man pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol riots case

A Goshen man has pleaded guilty as part of a plea bargain in the Capitol Riots investigation.
Jeffrey L. Munger, 55, Goshen, on Friday pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in violation of federal law.
As part of that plea, Munger could receive a sentence of six months in prison, a term of probation of not more than five years, and a fine of not more than $5,000. He will also pay restitution to the Architect of the Capitol in the amount of $500, to help pay for the $1.5 million in damage caused to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, according to the plea bargain.
In return, other charges filed against Munger will be dropped, including charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.
His Washington, D.C.-based attorney, Heather Shaner, stated in an email to The Goshen News, “He is a wonderful man who made a mistake he deeply regrets.”
The plea agreement reads that Munger drove to Washington, D.C., to participate in the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6. Prior to Jan. 6, he made a post on Facebook asking if anyone wanted to go with him, the agreement reads.
“Munger admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021, through a broken window,” according to a statement of facts from the U.S. Department of Justice when the case was originally filed March 15. “Using a map provided by the interviewing agent, Munger circled the area where he entered the building through a broken window. The area he circled is known as the Senate Wing Door, which is located on the northwest side of the U.S. Capitol building.”
Munger allegedly told investigators that he saw people trying to force open doors and heard glass breaking, among other things, and he went inside the building because the crowd was pushing him into a corner and the only way for him to leave the area was to go through the window.
“He admitted to taking photographs while inside, and stated that he never heard any commands from law enforcement officers to exit the building,” the documents add. “He stated that he walked down the hall, saw people smoking pot, and then decided to leave.”
Munger also reportedly identified himself in several provided images of U.S. Capitol building footage from the time of the riot, as well as photographs he had taken while at the building on Jan. 6. He also allowed investigators to photograph the coat and hat he had worn the day of the riot, which he still had in his possession, the documents state.
Munger was the fifth person in Indiana to be charged in connection with the Capitol Riots.
