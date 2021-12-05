Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.