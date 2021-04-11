Indiana lawmakers planning on return for redistricting votes

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, talks during a news conference in the House chamber on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The House voted Monday, April 5, 2021, to give the Legislature more authority to intervene during emergencies declared by the governor. Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he will veto the bill, and Huston said he expected courts will ultimately decide whether it is allowed under the state constitution. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)