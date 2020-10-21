Indiana joins anti-trust lawsuit against Google

The Indiana attorney general’s office has joined 10 other Republican attorneys general and the U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit that accuses internet search giant Google of maintaining a monopoly.
Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Tuesday that his office would be a party to the federal lawsuit that says Google unlawfully engages in anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and advertising markets.
Google ranks as one of the richest companies in the world with a market value of $1 trillion and is considered by many to be the gatekeeper to the internet for users and advertisers.
Google has accounted for almost 90% of all search queries in the U.S. and has used anticompetitive tactics to maintain and extend its monopolies, the lawsuit alleges, which is a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act.
By limiting their competition in advertising, Google has a monopoly and can charge more money and are able to reduce the quality of the advertising service, the lawsuit argues.
Google has entered into a series of exclusionary agreements that require it to be set as the default or exclusive search engine on billions of mobile devices and computers worldwide, the complaint says. Through these agreements, Google locked up the primary avenues through which users access other search engines.
Additionally, the complaint alleges that Google has unlawfully maintained monopolies in search and search advertising by:
• Entering into exclusivity agreements that forbid pre-installation of any competing search service;
• Entering into arrangements that force the pre-installation of its search applications in prime locations on mobile devices and making them unable to be deleted, regardless of consumer preference;
• Entering into long-term agreements with Apple that require Google to be the default – and de facto exclusive – general search engine on Apple’s popular Safari browser and other Apple search tools; and
• Generally using monopoly profits to buy preferential treatment for its search engine on devices, web browsers and other search access points, creating a continuous and self-reinforcing cycle of monopolization.
These and other anticompetitive practices harm competition and consumers, and they reduce the ability of innovative new companies to develop, compete and discipline Google’s behavior.
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.