Indiana hospital: We failed to disinfect surgical tools

This Nov. 18, 2019 photo shows, Goshen Hospital in Goshen, Ind. The Indiana hospital has alerted more than 1,000 surgery patients that they may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV or other infectious diseases due to a sterilization failure. Goshen Hospital leaders said in a letter to patients that between April and September a sterilization technician failed to complete one step in the sterilizing process of surgical equipment. (Joseph Weiser/The News via AP)