By nearly any measure, the ongoing labor shortage stemming in large part from the coronavirus pandemic has put a drag on the economy as companies struggle to hire and keep qualified workers.
But a recent study by CareerCloud, a website that provides job seekers with career advice and employment tools, casts the situation in a different light.
CareerCloud’s analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that Indiana has enough jobs for every one of its unemployed residents — 1.02 unfilled positions for every such person.
“I think that report highlights the challenges that are facing our private sector and public sector employers,” said Rob Sparks, an economic development official in Madison County. “But to look at it another way, there’s never been a better opportunity for career advancement, changing careers. It’s a dramatic time, particularly for those on the sidelines, and the challenge for us is to help them find paths into those jobs.”
Nationwide, there were 10.4 million unfilled jobs as of mid-October, according to the BLS. That’s down slightly from July’s record 10.9 million openings. With 8.3 million Americans still unemployed, however, in theory, there are enough jobs for everyone with approximately 2.1 million positions left over.
The disconnect between the record number of job openings and the nation’s persistently high unemployment has puzzled economists for months. Locally, economic development officials note that ongoing supply chain issues – which have affected service providers across several industries – are casting uncertainty on the job market as the holiday shopping season approaches.
“I don’t know a sector that’s not being affected,” Sparks said. “Will people kind of pull back because of inconvenient (store) hours or lack of products? We just don’t know that. It’s a strange phenomenon…nobody can really do forecasting because there are a lot of things playing out that we haven’t had all come together at the same time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.