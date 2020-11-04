Indiana grows a deeper shade of red

Hoosiers overwhelmingly voted for Republicans up and down the ballot, reelecting President Donald Trump by an even wider margin than 2016.

Trump won 59% of the Hoosier vote, up from 57% in 2016. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for president, won 39% of the vote in Indiana with 75% of precincts reporting.

In Indiana’s top race, Gov. Eric Holcomb sailed to reelection, netting 57% of the vote after fighting off challenges from the left and right.

Compared to 2016, Holcomb’s support grew from 52% to 57% while Donald Rainwater increased the Libertarian share of the vote by four times, from 3% to 12%.

Democrat Woody Myers had just 30% of the vote, compared to 2016 Democrat John Gregg’s 45%.

Despite the enthusiasm of Rainwater’s supporters online, who viewed COVID-19 countermeasures such as mask mandates and closing nonessential businesses as “government overreach,” the Libertarian candidate for president, Jo Jorgensen, got just 1.5% of the vote in Indiana.

Todd Rokita, selected at a Republican convention to replace embattled Attorney General Curtis Hill, won election with 60% of the vote. Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel garnered 40% of the vote.

Weinzapfel initially announced his intention to run as sexual misconduct allegations emerged against Hill in order to “restore honor, integrity and purpose to the office.”

Rokita announced he had “recently” tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining with family on Election Day and didn’t make any public appearances Tuesday.

Democrats looked to flip a House congressional seat, that stretches from Madison County to north Marion County, blue but the closely contested race still hadn't been called at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Republican Victoria Spartz, a former state senator, led Democrat Christina Hale by 21,000 votes in a bid to fill the seat of retiring Susan Brooks, a Republican.

Statehouse

Democrats hoped to grow their party’s power and break the Republican supermajority over the Indiana House, which had Republicans in 67 seats. But, with seven races still too close to call at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Republicans gained at least two seats.

Republicans overcame Democratic incumbents in Lake County, southern Indiana and in District 35, which includes Delaware County and part of Madison County, and defended at least four of their seats in Indianapolis’ suburbs.

In the Senate, three races hadn't been called, but Democrats still held out hope of picking up one seat in northern Marion County and Hamilton County. As of 3:30 p.m., Democratic challenger Fady Qaddoura had 3,600 more votes than Republican incumbent John Ruckelshaus.

Local races

In many counties across the state, Republicans swept local races.

Republicans secured every seat on the ballot in Elkhart County by wide margins and repeated the process in Clark County, where they also ousted two incumbent Democratic judges.

All 10 of the county races in Madison County went for Republicans, even as voters waited up to six hours to cast their ballots and election commissioners delivered paper ballots to the polls Tuesday evening. The Republican dominance there even claimed House District 35, where Elizabeth Rowray won by 10 points over incumbent Democrat Melanie Wright.

Only nine-term Democratic incumbent Terri Austin, of House District 36, managed to keep her seat in Madison County with 53% of the vote.