The Indiana Department of Natura Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife wants to hear ideas on fishing, hunting, trapping and other fish and wildlife-related regulations in Indiana, including special permits regarding those topics.
Through Sept. 15, Hoosiers can use a convenient online form to contribute ideas and provide input on issues the DNR has identified for consideration. The form is at on.IN.gov/gotinput/.
The form – “Got INput?” – not only allows individuals to comment on ideas from the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, but also allows them to propose their own ideas on any fish and wildlife regulation topic.
Got INput users must register with a username and a password.
Input and ideas also can be mailed to Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, Attn: Got INput, 402 W. Washington St., Room W273, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
After Sept. 16, DNR staff will evaluate all comments and determine which ideas to forward for consideration by the Natural Resources Commission.
