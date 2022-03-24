Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest in 2 years

Indiana’s steep decline in serious COVID-19 illnesses over the past two months has pushed hospitalizations for the illness to the lowest level in the state since the first weeks of the pandemic.
The total COVID-19 patients at Indiana hospitals stood at 360 as of Tuesday, down about 90% from mid-January, according to state health department tracking.
Indiana’s hospitalizations topped 1,500 people within weeks of the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 infection in February 2020.
Since then, hospitalizations hit peaks of about 3,400 in late 2020 and about 3,500 a little more than two months ago. Those hospitalizations were as low as about 400 last summer before a new surge brought on by the delta and omicron variants.
Indiana is now averaging about 10 COVID-19 deaths a day after the state saw a death rate topping 70 a day for much of January. The state health department has recorded more than 23,000 COVID-19 deaths over the past two years.
Locally, COVID transmission seems to have slowed dramatically. Updated numbers reported by the Indiana Department of Health on Thursday showed no new cases and no new deaths in Vigo County, and only one new case and no new deaths in the surrounding five counties.
Next door in the Illinois counties of Edgar, Clark and Crawford, there were a dozen new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
As a whole, Indiana on Thursday reported 238 new cases and six new deaths.
In Indiana, all of the Wabash Valley and all but five of the state’s 92 counties were in the blue, or lowest, category for COVID-19 risk of transmission.
Some scientists worry that an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant may soon push cases up in the United States at a time when far fewer people are taking pandemic precautions such as wearing face masks.
— The Tribune-Star also contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.