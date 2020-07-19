Indiana coronavirus cases pass 56K

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 927 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 56,571 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
As of today, nearly 36 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available statewide.
A total of 2,629 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 626,880 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 614,455 on Saturday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
