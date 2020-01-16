Nearly 100 years ago, the hallways of the statehouse erupted with cheers, music and waltzing when the general assembly voted to give Hoosier women the right to vote.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the chair of the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, on Thursday unveiled a new plaque commemorating that progress and announced events planned throughout the year.
“Because it is so important to have these reminders now and in the future, for generations to come,” Crouch said.
Crouch said downtown Indianapolis museums, including the State Museum and the Eiteljorg Museum, would partner together in August to celebrate women’s contributions in Indiana.
“Women have and will continue to play an important role in our history,” Crouch said. “What is truly great about Indiana is her women.”
Over 69 years, Hoosier women lobbied lawmakers for the right to vote - gaining and losing that right twice - before winning that right for the final time in 1920.
Crouch lamented that less than one-third of legislators were women but noted that five of the seven statewide elected offices were held by women, including herself.
