The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating National Public Lands Day on Sept. 25 and 26.
That means it’s time to get outside and choose your favorite outdoor activity at one of the many DNR properties throughout Indiana (on.IN.gov/recfinder).
National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort involving public lands. Many properties are hosting volunteer events, but every act of kindness counts. Whether you pick up trash on a walk or volunteer at an event, you will be leaving the place better than you found it.
On Sunday, Sept. 26, Indiana State Parks, Indiana State Forests, and State Recreation Areas will offer free admission where entrance fees are normally charged. The DNR says it is a great time to explore a DNR property that you haven’t visited before. Find ideas at dnr.IN.gov/places-to-go.
The entire weekend serves as a reminder that public lands are places for outdoor recreation, conservation, and making memories with families and friends. Events include hikes, pioneer activities, crafts, live bird shows, and more. By getting outside and participating in National Public Lands Day, you will be creating lasting bonds with loved ones and nature while helping conserve Indiana’s natural resources.
For more on National Public Lands Day, see neefusa.org/npld.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.