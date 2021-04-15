Indiana budget outlook shows bigger tax revenue jump

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, speaks during a news conference at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 15, 2021, with Indiana Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, center, and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville. A new state revenue report given Thursday to legislators projects tax collections will bounce back stronger than expected from the pandemic recession. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)