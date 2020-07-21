Indiana BMV asks customers to limit use of cash

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is asking Hoosiers to pay with a credit card or check when possible.
The BMV said Tuesday it is making this request because of the national coin shortage, which has directly impacted its branches.
The United States Federal Reserve is experiencing a coin shortage that is currently impacting financial institutions in the country. As a result, the BMV is unable to access additional coin inventory to replenish its supplies.
BMV branches are displaying signs identifying the situation and asking customers to use alternate forms of payment.
The Federal Reserve has not provided a timeline for the coin shortage to be resolved. It has said it expects coin inventories to return to previous levels once the coin supply returns to normal circulation patterns.
