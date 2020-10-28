Indiana Audubon is taking nominations for birding sites and destinations to be inducted into the Indiana Birding Trail, joining sixty of the state’s best bird watching destinations. Nominations are due December 1 for inclusion into the trail in 2021.
These sites help highlight the state’s diverse bird populations and the high-quality habitats that support them.
Established in early 2020, the Indiana Birding Trail is a joint cooperation between Indiana Audubon, the Department of Natural Resources, and other local and county park systems to highlight the best bird watching sites that host upwards of 400 species of birds found in Indiana. The original 60 chosen sites will continue to grow to bring awareness of bird populations and to provide a single source to finding the best birding the state has to offer.
Five new sites will be evaluated based on selection of bird species seen, site amenities and accessibility, as well as nearby tourism amenities, such as hotels, restaurants, and other parks. Interested individuals can begin by seeing the full list of current sites at indianabirdingtrail.com and select the “nominate a site” link to begin completing a nomination.
For more information about the Indiana Birding Trail or other Indiana Audubon projects, visit them on the web at www.indianaaudubon.org.
