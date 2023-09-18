Todd Rokita on Monday became Indiana’s second consecutive attorney general brought up on disciplinary charges.
At issue are Rokita's statements about an Indiana doctor in the summer of 2022.
The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission filed three charges against Rokita, all related to breaches of confidentiality. It’s up to state Supreme Court court justices to determine whether any misconduct occurred and what, if any, discipline is warranted.
One of the allegations outlined in the disciplinary complaint states that Rokita improperly disclosed on national television last summer that his office was investigating Indianapolis OB-GYN Dr. Caitlin Bernard. Doing so could be deemed a violation of Indiana’s Rules of Professional Conduct, which prohibits such a disclosure if the investigation is still pending.
At the time of Rokita’s statements, the Bernard investigation was still pending, and a formal complaint against the doctor had not yet been filed with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board.
The complaint additionally alleges that by publicly referring to Bernard as an “abortion activist acting as a doctor — with a history of failing to report,” Rokita broke a professional rule that bars attorneys from using means “that have no substantial purpose other than to embarrass, delay, or burden a third person.”
A third count contends that — because Rokita disclosed his office’s investigation into Bernard before making a referral to the Medical Licensing Board — he broke another professional rule that describes any lawyer’s actions that are “prejudicial to the administration of justice” as misconduct.
The complaint requests Rokita be disciplined for professional misconduct and pay required expenses.
Rokita responds
Rokita promptly filed a response Monday defending his actions and maintaining the complaint “stemmed from grievances, which mainly referenced media reports.”
He said “no confidentiality should be required,” given that Bernard “violated her duties of confidentiality” by initially disclosing information about her patient to the media. He further argued the professional rules only prohibit discussion of “complaints and information pertaining to the complaints,” which he said he “did not discuss.”
Rokita said, too, that he “has a duty to keep the public informed of the office’s actions and decisions,” but noted it’s “unclear” if the confidentiality statute applies to the elected attorney general himself, or only to non-elected employees of the office.
Conduct in question
Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch ruled in December that the Republican attorney general violated the state licensing statute’s confidentiality provision when he disclosed his office was investigating Bernard. Rokita made the public statements on Fox News before he filed a complaint against the doctor with the Medical Licensing Board.
Bernard performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio in June 2022. Although she gave few identifying details when she told the Indianapolis Star about it, the case went national.
Rokita told Fox News commentator Jesse Watters last summer that his office was investigating Bernard, the Indiana abortion doctor who brought the case to light nationally. But he provided no details during the appearance.
“And then we have this abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report. So we’re gathering the information,” Rokita said on air. “We’re gathering the evidence as we speak, and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure if she failed to report it."
That summer, former Indiana University Maurer School of Law Dean Lauren Robel alleged that Rokita made “false or baseless” statements about Bernard. She filed a complaint with the disciplinary commission in July.
Robel further asserted Rokita did not retract those comments even after they were shown to be false.
“If he can throw the entire weight of his office without consequence to attack Dr. Bernard, he can do so to target any private citizen with whom he disagrees,” Robel wrote in a letter obtained by the Indiana Citizen.
Rokita maintained on Monday that his statements referred to terminated pregnancy reports being sought by his office, which “did not concern anything confidential” and should have already been made public by the state. He added that those reports “were not yet part of a licensing investigation.”
Bernard was ultimately disciplined by the Indiana Medical Licensing Bound earlier this year for mishandling the 10-year-old abortion patient’s information and violating patient privacy laws. She was fined $3,000, but the board declined to take action affecting Bernard’s ability to practice. Before that decision, she had never been disciplined by the licensing board.
Despite the legal victory, Rokita filed a lawsuit last week against Indiana University Health, where Bernard works, claiming the state’s largest hospital system did not properly enforce state and federal privacy laws in connection to abortion care provided by Bernard last summer.
Previous attorney general's discipline
In May 2020, the Indiana Supreme Court suspended then-Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license for 30 days after finding that Hill violated professional conduct rules and committed the criminal act of battery.
The court found that Hill groped four women, including one lawmaker and three legislative staffers, at an Indianapolis bar in March 2018 at a post-session social gathering. Hill adamantly denied the allegations during a four-day disciplinary hearing.
Hill remained in office during his suspension but was not allowed to participate in legal matters. His chief deputy ran the office.
Hill ran for re-election in 2020, but was defeated at the Republican nominating convention by Rokita, who is up for re-election in 2024.
Hill is now seeking the GOP nomination for Indiana governor.
What happens next
When someone files a grievance against a lawyer with the Disciplinary Commission of the Indiana Supreme Court, the lawyer is contacted and is required to respond in writing.
After that initial investigation, the commission’s executive director weighs if there is probable lawyer misconduct. If not, the grievance is dismissed and the case is never public. If the director believes there is, then the full disciplinary commission reviews the matter.
The full commission is a citizen board made up of seven lawyers and two non-lawyers. They are appointed by the Indiana Supreme Court.
If the commission believes that the lawyer has engaged in misconduct for which they should be disciplined, it files a complaint with the clerk of the Supreme Court charging the lawyer with misconduct.
That is the point where a case becomes public.
If the commission and the lawyer can agree to the facts of the case and an appropriate disciplinary sanction, a hearing can be avoided. The agreement is submitted to the Supreme Court for approval. If the Court accepts the agreement, the agreed sanction is imposed by the Supreme Court. If not, there is a hearing.
A hearing officer is appointed by the Supreme Court. The commission acts as prosecutor in the case and must prove its charges with a higher burden of proof than in a civil case. The hearing officer’s responsibilities are like those of a trial court judge, except that the hearing officer cannot make a final decision.
The hearing officer makes a report on the case to the Supreme Court, which makes a final decision.
Sanctions, if issued, can include private or public reprimand; suspension from practice for a set period; suspension from practice with reinstatement only after the lawyer proves fitness; permanent disbarment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.