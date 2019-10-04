Indiana approves new permit for John Dillinger exhumation

FILE - This undated file photo shows Indiana Reformatory booking shots of John Dillinger, stored in the state archives. Indiana officials have approved a new permit relatives of 1930s gangster John Dillinger had sought to exhume his Indianapolis gravesite. The permit approved Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 by the Indiana State Department of Health calls for Dillinger's remains to be exhumed on Dec. 31. (Indiana State Archives/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)