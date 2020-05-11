Indiana announces 402 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday that 402 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the CDC private laboratories.
That brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus to 24,126 following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. Nearly 42 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators were available as of Saturday.
A total of 1,379 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 17 over the previous day. Another 129 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 140,029 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 135,686 on Saturday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 93. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (16), Cass (14), Elkhart (50), Johnson (17), Lake (54) and St. Joseph (25). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated at noon daily. Cases are listed by county of residence.
To ensure Hoosiers have greater access to testing, ISDH has launched a large-scale testing effort at 20 sites around the state, with an additional 30 sites scheduled to open this week. Individuals can register at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116.
Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a testing site. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65; or have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition; as well as those who are pregnant or a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill. This testing is free.
A complete list of testing sites around the state can be found on the COVID-19 testing link at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Local numbers
In Vigo County, there have been 81 confirmed cases, five deaths attributable to COVID-19, and one death in which coronavirus was present but not the cause of death, according to the Vigo County Health department
Elsewhere in the Wabash Valley, Clay County has reported 24 cases and one death; Parke County, 17 cases and no deaths; Sullivan County, 20 cases and no deaths; Vermillion County, seven cases and no deaths, according to the ISDH.
In Illinois, Edgar County has reported no confirmed cases. Clark County has reported eight confirmed cases, and Crawford County has reported 10. Neither county has reported any deaths.
Illinois overall has reported 77,741 cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,406 deaths. A total of 429,984 Illinoisans have been tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. For the Illinois map of coronavirus data and other information, visit https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.