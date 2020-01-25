Indiana allowing wagers on who'll win Oscars next month

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The winners of last yearâs acting Academy Awards will return to the Oscar stage next month to present the coveted statuettes. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 that Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali will present during the Feb. 9 ceremony. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)