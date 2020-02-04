INDIANAPOLIS - To help Indiana schools celebrate Earth Day 2020, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is offering free hands-on classroom presentations to students across the state. Every year, IDEM staff visit schools to talk about their careers and share STEM-based lessons on air, land, water, and recycling.
Earth Day lessons are available for elementary schools and vary in length from 30 to 50 minutes. The interactive presentations offer activities such as reduce, reuse, recycle your trash or a demonstration on how water flows through a watershed. Teachers who participated last year commented on how much they enjoyed the “hands-on way of learning” and “visual aids that were used to enhance the lesson.”
Presentations are available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the month of April, and each school may request up to four presentations.
Registration is now open and teachers can request a presentation by visiting www.idem.IN.gov/iee/index.htm. The deadline to register is Feb. 21.
Educators may direct questions to IDEM’s Environmental Education Outreach Coordinator at education@idem.IN.gov or 800-988-7901.
