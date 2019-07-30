Scammers are now setting up fraudulent websites meant to look like an authentic site to help those affected by a recent Equifax data breach, the Indiana Attorney General’s office has warned.
In 2017, Equifax announced that a data breach had affected approximately 147 million people. Those affected can file claims but need to be careful to use the authentic website.
The authentic Equifax website is www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com.
Imposter websites have already been set up, misspelling “breach” as “breech” in one URL, for example, and misspelling “settlement” on other websites.
Attorney General Curtis Hill is warning Hoosiers to verify the authenticity of websites prior to filing claims with them.
“Anyone seeking to file claims at the new settlement website must absolutely make certain they are on the correct site,” he said in a news release. “Verify that you have received the proper website address from a trusted source such as the FTC. If you are typing the URL manually, be careful to enter the website address correctly.”
Online scammers often ask for information such as personal data or credit card numbers.
Hill also asks for those who believe they are victims of scam attempts to report them to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection division by calling 1-800-382-5516 or going online at www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/ and clicking the “File a Complaint” box at the bottom of the page.
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
