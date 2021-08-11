Hoosiers critical of redistricting process

The Republican statewide listening tour about redistricting concluded at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday with 2 1/2 hours of testimony urging fairness and transparency in district maps.
Nearly each of the 50 people attending was critical of the public hearing process and called on Republican lawmakers in charge for more hearings after publishing maps of proposed district boundaries and to create competitive districts.
“The current process has not maximized the opportunity for public participation. .… At this juncture, we would implore you to provide several other opportunities for public comment once the maps are published,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, former mayor of Gary and a former Indiana attorney general. “It is our hope that Indiana creates a map that is truly representative of people and allows us to all properly participate in the electoral process.”
Those speaking to lawmakers included first-time voters comparing Indiana’s Republican supermajority to one-party state rule in China, moms concerned about low voter engagement, veterans who said their elected representation didn’t bother responding to their letters and recent graduates warning of political apathy among their peers.
All tied their identified issues to Indiana’s gerrymandered maps, which they say creates the Republican supermajority in both Statehouse chambers by guaranteeing safe districts.
“As a Republican and the former chair of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, you would think that (the Republican supermajority) would be to my liking. … Well, not exactly,” said Marilyn Moran Townsend, of Fort Wayne. “(Certain legislators) simply wouldn’t meet to listen to us because they didn’t have to because they were from a safe district. They didn’t have to speak to voters, and that is just wrong.”
Townsend participated in the multipartisan Indiana Citizen’s Redistricting Committee, which will host a map-drawing contest after the U.S. Census Bureau publishes new data Thursday. It's also released a report to legislators compiling public comments about redistricting.
Hearing leader Rep. Timothy Wesco, chair of the House Elections and Apportionment Committee, said more public meetings across the state wouldn’t work with local election officials preparing for May primaries.
“To delay this any longer than it has already been delayed would create significant ripple effects, significant problems for the upcoming (2022) elections,” said Wesco, R-Osceola.
Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, disagreed in a rebuttal after the testimony hearing.
“Filing for offices opens up in January, so you’ve got another couple of months,” he said. “I think that will get stuff out in time for local election officials.”
Wesco said there would be public comment meetings after maps were published but didn’t commit to a length of time before elected officials would vote on the maps. Democrats revealed that they expected to be called back to the Statehouse on Sept. 20 for the House and Sept. 27 for the Senate.
Pierce, the ranking minority member on the House Elections and Apportionment Committee, criticized the Wednesday hearing as “designed to create the illusion of transparency” while the real map drawing happens out of sight.
“The (process) happens behind closed doors … creating thousands of redistricting scenarios to maximize the number of legislative congressional seats for the majority party,” Pierce said. “This is a powerful combination of big data and computing power that results in lopsided majorities (and not) the will of the voters.”
Preliminary population data shows that Indiana’s overall population remained relatively steady, but rural areas lost significant population while the urban and suburban areas grew.
“My desire is to see districts as compact as possible and districts that keep communities together as much as possible,” Wesco said. “There’s going to be some districts that dramatically change.”
Wesco didn’t have an answer about whether the legislature would consider the current addresses of incumbents when drawing maps and also didn’t support creating an independent commission, two questions raised by activists.
Wesco said the map-drawing tool should be running in a few weeks after Thursday’s release of census data. The tool is at iga.in.gov/redistricting.
