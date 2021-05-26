Get ready to cool off, Hoosiers. Most public swimming pools in Indiana State Parks will open this weekend, as will all DNR swimming beaches.
The public pool at Turkey Run State Park near Marshall will remain closed this weekend due to lack of lifeguards; it is expected to open the first weekend in June. In addition, the public pool at Spring Mill State Park will remain closed until lifeguard and pool staff positions are filled.
Pools opening as scheduled are at Shakamak, Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods and Versailles state parks, and at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area). In addition, the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will open on Saturday with lifeguards on duty. The public pools at Mounds and Harmonie state parks remain closed, as announced earlier this year.
The water slides and lazy river at Prophetstown State Park’s aquatic center will open Saturday, but its leisure pool will be closed until mid-June. The public pool at Brown County State Park will open on Monday; however, the wading pool will be not in operation. Delays are the result of supply chain issues.
Applications are still being accepted for lifeguards. Positions are open to applicants age 15 and older. For more information, contact the nearest state park property listed above. Phone numbers are at stateparks.IN.gov under “Find a park.”
Beaches that offer swimming with no lifeguards will open this weekend at Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA) and Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA); Chain O’Lakes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Summit Lake and Whitewater Memorial state parks; at Starve Hollow and Deam Lake SRAs; and at Brookville, Hardy, Mississinewa, Monroe, Patoka, and Salamonie lakes, as well as at Ferdinand State Forest.
The aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park and the pools at Turkey Run Inn (Turkey Run State Park), Clifty Inn (Clifty Falls State Park), Potawatomi Inn (Pokagon State Park), and Spring Mill Inn (Spring Mill State Park) remain open for registered guests at each.
