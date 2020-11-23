Hoosier workforce shrinks as unemployment rates improve

In October, Indiana saw its unemployment rate drop to the lowest rate it’s been since the emergence of COVID-19 in the spring, but the size of the workforce is starting to shrink again.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Indiana had a 5% unemployment rate, down from April’s high of 17.5% when Gov. Eric Holcomb had ordered the close of all but the most essential businesses and activities to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
At the same time, the BLM reported 7,271 fewer people in the workforce than the previous month.
The decline in Indiana’s workforce comes as the state Department of Health announced Monday that 5,606 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, making the total 300,913 Indiana residents now known to have had COVID-19. A total of 5,067 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day.
Since Oct. 23, the state has seen a total of 143,358 positive cases and 1,163 total deaths, which has led many school districts to switch back to remote learning and businesses, especially bars and restaurants, limiting the number of people inside their establishments.
The BLM reported that from September to October, there was a decrease of 41,803 unemployed Hoosiers but only an increase of 34,532 people in the workforce for a net drop of 7,271.
“I think that crash in the labor force, which was substantial, is really a reflection of the effect of COVID-19 and COVID-19 closures on schools,” said Professor Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University.
“We saw the labor force just collapse last April as people left work and stayed at home,” he said, adding that sort of recovered during the summer. “As COVID-19 started getting bad, we started seeing people leaving the labor force to start taking care of kids.”
When COVID-19 started closing down Indiana schools and businesses earlier this year, the labor force shrank from nearly 3.4 million in February to 3.2 million in April. As daycares and other activities opened back up throughout the summer, the labor force rose back up to nearly 3.4 million. The workforce as of October is at 3.34 million Hoosiers, a substantial decrease from June.
Although labor force numbers continue to decline, the unemployment rate decreased from 6.3% in September to 5% in October. According to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics, the two largest counties in Indiana, Marion and Lake, both still have a relatively high unemployment rate with Marion at 6.2% and Lake at 7%. Orange County has the highest with an 8.2% rate.
Hick said that the unemployment numbers really don’t paint an accurate picture.
“According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics there are roughly 220,000 Hoosiers who are currently unemployed, but according to the unemployment insurance system there’s over 300,000 Hoosiers receiving benefits,” Hicks said.
Those who may be receiving benefits but are not being counted as unemployed are parents who are laid off and don’t try to go back to work, and those whose hours have been cut, some as low as one hour in the entire month, Hicks said.
LaMonte Richardson Jr. is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
