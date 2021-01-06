Hoosier Trump backers, politicians react to D.C. riot

As President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, effectively stalling the vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory, Hoosier supporters held their own rally on the Indiana Statehouse steps.
The IndyStar estimated that more than 100 people gathered by midday. But by 4 p.m. Max Freeman of Indianapolis was one of just six left waving flags and holding signs.
“Knowing that many patriots were going to Washington, D.C.,, to rally in support of our president and to rally in support of their beliefs … I know a lot of people would not be able to make it to D.C., so I wanted to organize (here),” Freeman said.
He estimated that as many as 300 people had stopped by throughout the day as motorists honked their their horns along Capitol Avenue to show support. But Freeman said he wished it hadn’t “come to” storming the capitol.
“I am afraid for the day that it does come to that. When the day (comes) … I will be there to support them. I think they might have moved a little bit too soon or a little bit too fast,” Freeman said. “That being said, I will always support patriots for doing what they believe is the right thing.”
Less than two hours before, Gov. Eric Holcomb said the protests reminded him of the chaos of the 1960s and '70s.
“This is a reminder for all of us that we can ourselves model good conduct. We can still fight for our country in a very responsible and compassionate and heartfelt way,” Holcomb said. “We’re going to get through it, but it’s going to require folks to step up and show there’s another way; there’s a productive way.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana was one of at least 11 senators who signaled a resolution to object to Arizona’s electors, a process interrupted when protestors stormed the Senate Chamber.
Braun tweeted his support for Trump protestors in a photo just before rioters entered the Capital Building, saying he supported “an emergency audit into irregularities in the 2020 election.”
He reversed course a little over three hours later, saying “what we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity and needs to stop immediately. Rioting and violence are never acceptable.”
U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana was confronted by protestors earlier in the day in an encounter caught on a video that went viral on Twitter.
“I share your concerns; I share your conviction that President Trump should remain president,” Young said in the video. “But the law matters. I took an oath under God. … Do we still take that seriously in this country?”
Four of Indiana’s seven Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives had tweeted their condemnations of Wednesday's violence, including Jackie Walorski, District 2; Jim Banks, District 3; Larry Bucshon, District 8; and Trey Hollingsworth, District 9.
But Hoosiers like Freeman remained committed to making their displeasure with the 2020 election heard.
“If Trump stays in office for another four years – last time he was in office for four years the right wing was really complacent and we didn’t do anything,” Freeman said. “We're going to continue to try and fight to push … back in the direction we think we need to go.”
Freeman said Trump supporters could rally again at the Statehouse on Jan. 20, the date Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.