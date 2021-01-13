Hoosier leaders react to Trump's second impeachment

As the U.S. House voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time, Indiana’s congressional delegation voted along party lines — two Democrats voting for impeachment and seven Republicans voting against.

“The Democrat Party is voting to divide America even further at a time ... when we should be doing everything we can to unite America,” U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican representing northeast Indiana, said in a video. “Instead, Democrats put another impeachment measure on the floor of the house to impeach a president that they hate.”

Banks said he would attend Biden’s inauguration just as he attended Trump’s inauguration four years ago.

Two federal lawmakers from Indiana — Democrat Frank Mrvan and Republican Victoria Sparz — didn’t vote in the last impeachment because they hadn’t yet been elected to office. Both replaced retiring members of Congress and voted the same as their predecessors did in the first impeachment, with their party.

U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, whose Eighth District includes Terre Haute, tweeted his opposition to impeachment during the four-hour debate, calling the action divisive and dangerous.

Bucshon wrote, “Dems proceeding with a partisan impeachment is both divisive and honestly, dangerous. Tensions and passions in the country are running high. This action by the Dems will throw fuel on the fire. Calling for unity and then taking this divisive action shows their hypocrisy.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was one of just four state attorneys general not to join a letter condemning the U.S. Capitol riot because, Rokita said, the attorneys general didn’t condemn last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Ten Republican members of the House voted for impeachment, breaking with their party.

Those ten GOP members voting for impeachment contrasted with Trump’s first impeachment in December 2019, when the Democratic majority voted to impeach the president without any Republican support.

The impeachment case now moves to a U.S. Senate trial, although it’s not clear the Senate will begin and conclude such a trial before Trump’s departure from office Jan. 20.

A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, videoing themselves destroying property and sitting in the House Speaker’s chair. At least five people died because of the violence, including a Capitol police officer and four rioters, as lawmakers hid in undisclosed and secure locations in fear of their lives for hours.

After intense pressure, Trump released a video asking insurgents to go home, saying he loved them and calling them “special.” It took Capitol Police about six hours to secure the building, from which sensitive materials had been stolen.

Trump supporters have indicated violence could erupt again in the days leading up to Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. And an FBI memo has warned of “armed protests” being planned at all 50 state capitols.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said that there had been no direct threats that clashes would occur in Indiana. Carter assured Hoosiers that it would be “all hands on deck” for security.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he supported “peaceful expressions” of opinions but said, overall, Indiana hadn’t experienced the election issues that have spurred protests.

“We will be not just prepared but ready (to) maintain law and order,” Holcomb said.

The governor said he authorized 625 Indiana National Guard members to go to Washington. D.C.. from Jan. 16-22 but that their departure wouldn’t impact safety plans in Indianapolis.