Hoosier gubernatorial debate goes virtual because of COVID

The first Indiana gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election will now be a virtual-style event, the Indiana Debate Commission announced Monday.
The commission explained in a statement the new format is the first attempt of this kind in the group’s history.
The first debate will be broadcast 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 on the debate commission’s website and on local television stations.
While the three candidates — incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater — will still deliver their remarks in person at WFYI studios in Indianapolis Tuesday, they will not be in the same room. The moderator will also be in a separate space.
The format for the second debate, scheduled for Oct. 27, has yet to be determined, but the commission said in a press release it will likely follow a similar format.
Myers, a former Indiana state health commissioner, last week said he would ask the debate commission to space all candidates as far apart as possible during the event. He also asked that each candidate take a COVID-19 test and share the results publicly before participating.
The commission, a non-profit led by volunteers, on Monday said it advised the campaigns it cannot require candidates to be tested for COVID-19 prior to the event and would leave the matter of testing to the candidates and their campaign staffs.
Other guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention will still be in place during Tuesday’s debate. This includes restricting WFYI production staff to essential personnel, hosting the debate without a live audience and requiring anyone on site to wear a mask except candidates and the moderator during the broadcast.
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.