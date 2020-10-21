Hoosier COVID-19 map grows darker with risk

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday nearly doubled the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for COVID-19 spread.

Forty of Indiana’s 92 counties were placed in orange or red levels under the agency’s color-coded weekly tracking map update, while 22 counties were at those levels last week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb decided three weeks ago to lift nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions while extending the statewide mask mandate. He announced last week another month-long renewal of the mask order until at least Nov. 14.

The governor, up for re-election in November, defended his actions again in his press briefing on Wednesday, emphasizing that avoiding further statewide restrictions “has nothing to do with any campaign,” adding that the state will continue its mask mandate as long as it's helping to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Still, some longtime Republicans say they’ll be voting for Libertarian Donald Rainwater, who said during the gubernatorial debate Tuesday evening that Holcomb’s executive action infringes on individual liberty.

“We’re not living in a police state, and our liberties do need to be protected,” Holcomb said during Wednesday's news briefing. “We can go through why masks are safe until we’re blue in the face, but we know that they are.”

Holcomb reinforced his commitment to maintaining the mask mandate but without a penalty for violations. He has argued that the virus has been spreading in smaller gatherings when people let their guard down.

“I’d love to get to the day when we don’t have to wear masks,” Holcomb said. “That’s in part going to be up to how we control the spread, in part with the therapeutics and vaccine. But we’re going with it for the foreseeable future now because it works and we don’t have therapeutics and a vaccine, and we’re not seeing the spread rate go down or taper off.”

The highest-risk counties are now scattered across the state, including hotspots in western Indiana, some rural counties in the eastern part of the state and those around Evansville in the southwestern corner.

Indiana’s remaining 52 counties received yellow or blue ratings based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of tests confirming COVID-19 infections.

“Seeing the map shift so dramatically should be a reason every Hoosier renews their commitment to stopping COVID in its track,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Health Department.

The 1,484 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday put Indiana at its highest level since early May, the Health Department reported. Such hospitalizations have grown by more than 50% since Sept. 22 — the day before Holcomb announced the changes to state restrictions.

State officials also added 15 more coronavirus deaths Wednesday to raise the state’s death toll to 4,023, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases. That’s an increase of 187 deaths in the past week.

The Health Department’s daily update showed that Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections was nearly 1,900 as of Tuesday, an increase of 119% from a month earlier.

Local developments

In Vigo County, the health department said that while there is some spread in the local school corporation and in Terre Haute-area colleges, spread in the general community is the greater problem.

"Through contact tracing we have found households and gatherings as the main cause for spreading COVID-19," the county health department said on its Facebook page. "In these situations guards are down; social distancing is not practiced, and there is no mask wearing. At our local colleges and VCSC strict protocols are being followed to prevent the spread."

Vigo County last week reported its highest number of new cases in a given week at 268.

As of Wednesday, ISDH reported a total case number of 2,560 for Vigo County, with 38 deaths. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests (including people tested more than once) was at 8.1 percent, and the seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was at 15.3 percent.

In Vermillion County, increased community spread this week prompted the South Vermillion School Corp. to suspend in-person school attendance and go exclusively to eLearning from Wednesday until at least Tuesday.

Vermillion was among the Indiana counties moving into the state's high-risk red category because of an upward trend in infections. As of Wednesday, its seven-day all tests positivity rate was at 15.9 percent and its seven-day unique individual rate was at 22 percent.

All other Wabash Valley counties were in the orange, or next-to-highest risk classification, with Sullivan County flagged for a large number of weekly cases being attributable to congregate settings

— Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Also contributing to this report were Mark Fitton of the Tribune-Star and Taylor Wooten of TheStatehouseFile.com.