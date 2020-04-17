Holcomb will extend stay-home order through May 1

The executive stay-home order for Indiana that was to expire Monday will be extended to May 1 as planning is underway to reopen parts of the state’s economy, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday.

Holcomb said a state task force is seeking ideas from various business sectors on how they can safely reopen for operators, workers and customers.

Data on the virus and its impact across the state will guide decisions on stay-home orders and reopening the economy, Holcomb told reporters.

“We’ve been operating in very responsible, two-week increments in terms of these executive orders so that allows us to appropriately adjust or accommodate these facts on the ground as they come in,” Holcomb said.

Also Friday, state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box provided the daily count of new COVID-19 cases and the number of fatalities — 642 new cases bringing the state’s total to 10,154. There were 42 additional deaths, bringing that statewide total to 519.

Box provided additional information about positive COVID-19 cases in the state, including the average length of a hospital stay for patients.

Of a group of 7,955 COVID-19 positive patients, 2,763 made emergency room visits and 2,026 were hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 501 patients were admitted to the ICU. Hospital stays averaged nine days for those who were not admitted to the ICU and 10.4 days to those who were admitted to the ICU.

“We are going to continue to work on getting more data, specifically breaking this down by race and by gender and by ethnicity, and we’ll be able to give that data to you as that comes on board,” she said.

Box also said that 3,718 new patients were tested in a single day, the highest number so far. She said while the reported daily cases are increasing day-to-day, the public shouldn’t be alarmed as plans to reopen the economy begin. That’s because as more people are tested there will be more positive results.

However, some lawmakers say there should be more testing in some parts of the state. Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, sent a letter Friday to Holcomb asking for more tests to be administered in Lake County, the county with the second highest number of cases and deaths, only behind Marion County.

In Vigo County

The Vigo County Health Department on Friday updated its totals to reflect a fourth county death related to COVID-19.

Vigo County’s case total now stands at 50 total, with 46 of those representing active cases and four being deaths.

Also Friday, both Vigo County government and the Vigo County School Corp. announced they would honor the governor’s extended stay-at-home order and keep as many employees at home as possible.

Vigo County commissioners Brad Anderson, Judy Anderson and Brendan Kearns issued a statement saying those county employees identified as necessary to government functions would keep working remotely and provide core functions online and by phone.

Public safety functions such as police, jail, emergency dispatch and the like continue to operate.

In some other departments, call forwarding systems have been implemented, meaning calls might be redirected to an employee working from home. The county commissioners said they are constantly monitoring the situation and making adjustments.

Additionally, all employees who are not considered essential will be paid without impact to benefits; no employees will experience a disruption in pay.

If the shelter-in-place order is not renewed, the county will resume normal operations Monday, May 4.

The Vigo County School Corp. said it will continue limited on-site staffing through May 1. The central administrative office remains closed to the public, although the public can still call the central office at 812- 462-4011 and leave a message.

The district had originally announced it would operate with a limited number of on-site employees until April 6, then April 20 as Holcomb extended the stay-at-home order the first time.

VSCS said it will continue to encourage our employees to stay at home through May 1. Hourly employees will continue working remotely and are engaged in professional development or assisting in the district’s remote learning efforts.

If the governor extends the stay-at-home order past May 1, the district will likely extend this policy, it said in a news release.

Contributing to this report were the Associated Press, Victoria Ratliff of the TheStatehouseFile.com, and Mark Fitton of the Tribune-Star.