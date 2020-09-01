Holcomb selects Dearborn County lawyer for Court of Appeals

Gov. Eric Holcomb today announced his selection of a Dearborn County attorney for the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Leanna Weissmann will replace Judge John Baker, who retired from the Court of Appeals in July after more than 30 years.
“Leanna Weissmann is a legal scholar who will bring her keen intellect and wide range of expertise to the court,” the governor said. “She is a dedicated practitioner with a deep commitment to her community and all Hoosiers. She will serve honorably and justly on to the Court of Appeals.”
Vigo Superior Court Judge Lakshmi “Lucky” Reddy and private practitioner Lisa Garcia Reger were the other two finalists. This is only the second time all the finalists for an appellate court post were women.
A significant amount of Weissmann's career has been in appellate work. She has filed more than 400 appeals on both civil and criminal issues and has argued before the Court of Appeals, the Indiana Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.
Weissmann, who was born, raised and resides in Dearborn County, is the first appointee from southeast Indiana to join the appellate court in more than two decades.
“I am humbled and honored to be appointed to the Court of Appeals,” Weissmann said. “I have a long history with this court and I am excited to continue to serve Hoosiers in my new role.”
Weissmann has been a member of the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission since 2013. She also is an adjunct professor at Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg where she teaches four legal classes each semester. She previously served on the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Board.
Weissmann earned two bachelor's degrees at Indiana University, and a law degree at the IU McKinney School of Law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.