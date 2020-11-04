Holcomb defends inaction in COVID-19 pandemic

Even as hospitalizations and case numbers continued to break records and COVID-19 pandemic marks trend upward, the state announced Wednesday it wouldn’t take any new initiatives to fight back the spread of the virus.
Last week Indiana set a high of 3,619 new cases, the first time Indiana exceeded more than 3,000 cases in one day. On Wednesday, Indiana broke that record again, reporting an additional 3,756 cases for a total of 191,764 Hoosiers infected.
Deaths similarly continue to climb to numbers not seen since May, with more than 200 Hoosiers reportedly dying in the last full week.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, who won reelection Tuesday and will serve another four years, defended his inaction, dispelling rumors that he would shut down the state again.
“And we’ll continue to take a surgical and very localized approach according to the rate (of infection in) the local community,” Holcomb said.
By the state’s own measurements, 74 counties are in the worst two categories for community spread, measured by the number of weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s seven-day positivity rate. Just one county, Brown County, had low spread.
Kris Box, the state health commissioner, reported that the state broke records for its COVID-19 hospital census as well as daily admissions with nearly 1,900 hospitalized and daily admissions topping 200 new patients twice in the last 10 days.
Box called for more medically qualified volunteers to alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals and long-term care facilities, saying the state received three to five staffing requests a week from these health centers.
“The most important things we can say (to frontline health care workers) is … we see you and we hear you,” Box said. “We are working to try to add staffing.”
Two weeks ago, the state announced it would deploy the Indiana National Guard to nursing homes in three waves, prioritizing those hit worst with outbreaks.
Holcomb said the state would continue to work with health care workers and praised hospitals for adapting to "intense pressure coming from multiple directions.”
“We’re here to help local health departments but local health departments are in power,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb said he wouldn’t consider a fine for not wearing a mask because it didn’t seem to be effective in other states that had implemented one.
“When I look around at other attempts at this … it just hasn’t bent (this) down,” Holcomb said. “When we lose that capacity to care … that’s when we have to become more restrictive.”
