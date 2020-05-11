Holcomb cuts Hoosier COVID-19 briefings to 3 days a week

As the amount of substantive day-to-day COVID-19 updates slow even as the numbers of infections continue to climb, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily virtual press conferences are being cut to three days a week.

Holcomb said that starting this week, the briefings will be held only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, although the reporting of the numbers of new cases and fatalities will continue to be shared daily on the state’s website, coronavirus.in.gov.

The latest toll reported Monday by Dr. Kristina Box, the state’s health commissioner, show there have been 511 more confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state total so far to 24,627. There were 32 additional fatalities, with 1,411 overall, and an additional 129 deaths believed to have been caused by COVID-19 but not confirmed by a test.

Box said the numbers of confirmed cases are expected to rise as the state tests more people. And for the first time, the numbers of tests reported jumped substantially, with 6,667 new tests reported, bringing the state’s total of tests conducted to 146,688 — still a small amount in a state of more than six million residents.

Box encouraged Hoosiers who are in a high-risk group or who live with someone in that category — including those 65 and older, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes — to get tested, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

To register for testing, Hoosiers can fill out a registration form online at the state’s coronavirus website or call 888-634-1116.

Hand-in-hand with testing is tracing the contacts of those who test positive in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Box said the state has hired 325 contact tracers through a partnership with Maximus, a health care company. By the end of the month, a total of 500 contact tracers will be hired.

These tracers will contact individuals who have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and provide information on how keep them and their families safe since they were possibly exposed.

“Contact tracing allows the state to respond swiftly to outbreaks and contain the threat of additional illnesses across our state,” Box said, stressing that private information and names are not shared with others.

She also urged Hoosiers not to neglect other health issues out of fear of contracting COVID-19 by going to a doctor’s office.

This includes taking children and teens to be vaccinated and for wellness appointments. Box said there has been a significant decline in routine vaccine administration across the nation and in Indiana — a problem that only exposes children to more infectious diseases.

While testing continues, so does the state’s phased-in reopening of businesses. Monday, Holcomb and Box struggled at times to provide concrete answers to questions about what Hoosiers can expect.

Asked, for instance, about reopening campgrounds, Box noted that she encourages people to get out for fresh air, but that there were concerns about communal restroom facilities. Asked whether summer camps would open, Box noted they provide needed summer childcare for essential workers but only said that these were issues the state continues to look at.

Holcomb and Box said they’re still looking at how to safely phase in these businesses to keep the spread to COVID-19 minimal.

“Everyone can start to make accommodations, safety accommodations, but how we gradually bring folks back online, we have to spread this out to make sure that the virus isn’t spreading,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said as the state’s restrictions are slowly lifted, businesses should follow safety measures — such as masks where appropriate and social distancing.

Joe Heerens, the governor’s general counsel, said the state has received 1,458 complaints about businesses not following the rules laid-out in Holcomb’s executive orders. Of those, 1,266 were unfounded, 138 resulted in a verbal warning and one business which ignored that warning received a written “cease-and-desist” letter. That business, Heerens said, is now in compliance.

Victoria Ratliff is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.