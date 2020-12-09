In terms of COVID-19 case numbers and positivity rates, Gov. Eric Holcomb told viewers of his weekly press conference that “the state of Indiana is on fire.”
“Every one of our 92 counties is red in terms of (at least) one of the ways we measure the number of cases per 100,000 residents,” Holcomb said Wednesday. “I don’t want us to linger in this neighborhood longer than we are.”
Counties receive a red or highest risk designation if they report more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents and have at least a 15% positivity rate. This week, 36 counties were designated as red overall, and the remaining 56 were orange, the second-highest level of risk. No Indiana counties were in the blue (lowest risk) or yellow (second-lowest risk) categories.
In the Wabash Valley, Parke, Sullivan and Vermillion counties were all in the red category in the Wednesday update. Vigo and Clay counties were in the orange category.
“This is the fourth consecutive week in which all 92 counties have been in red" in terms of more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents, said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner. “Only two counties are even below 400 cases per 100,000, and we have seven counties with over 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.”
Elective surgeries postponed
To aid the state's overwhelmed health care system, Holcomb directed hospitals to postpone elective surgeries from Dec. 16 until Jan. 3, a move he made earlier in the pandemic to free up hospital beds.
Box said Wednesday’s number of hospitalized Hoosiers, 3,244, was an 84% increase over the hospitalization rate from the beginning of November.
Indiana’s hospitals are currently treating more than quadruple the number of COVID-19 patients than they were in September, with health officials worried about hospitals being overwhelmed.
“Our nurses and our doctors, understandably, are overwhelmed and beyond exhausted ... to go into one of the toughest environments that anyone in our state’s history has had to face on a day in, day out basis,” Holcomb said.
More than 6,200 Hoosiers have died.
The governor also said local health departments will no longer be allowed to grant exceptions for large events, which capped gatherings at 25 people for red counties and 50 for orange counties. Sporting events for K-12, college and professionals will be allowed to have 25% capacity and limited to parents and participants.
“We all want life to get back to normal but to go there we must continue to use the tools that we have at our disposal,” Box said. “That means wearing a mask, staying home and socially distancing. And, most importantly, making those hard choices around holiday gatherings.”
Even with the vaccine, Box estimated it would be six months before Hoosiers could safely worship together, tailgate or gather at school and work without fear of an infection.
Vaccine rollout
Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer of the state health department, announced Indiana is expected to receive 55,575 Pfizer vaccine doses next week at its five pilot hospitals. They are Community Hospital in Munster, Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and Parkview Health in Fort Wayne.
Those hospitals were picked for geographic diversity and their ability to provide the ultracold storage needed for the vaccine, Weaver said.
The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved Thursday, and the Moderna vaccine is expeced to follow next week.
The first doses will be used to inoculate an estimated 400,000 health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes, as well as long-term care residents.
It’s unclear whether the doses will be used to give 55,575 Hoosiers the first half of the two-dose vaccine or if it’ll be used to give 27,787 Hoosiers both doses of the vaccine.
Administration sites, such as hospitals and pharmacies, can charge an administration fee to insurance but otherwise the vaccine will be free “because we do not want that to be a barrier to people,” Weaver said.
— Also contributing to this report was Tom Davies of the Associated Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.