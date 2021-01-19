Hit hard by the pandemic, Indiana tourism seeks more funding

The tourism industry is calling for more funding to make Indiana competitive against neighboring states and to attract local visitors.
Tourism took one of the biggest tolls due to COVID-19, creating a domino effect on employment, local business and total revenue. Indiana tourism drew in half what it brought in previous years, making only $6 billion in revenue in 2020 compared to $12.2 billion in 2016 and $13.2 billion in 2018.
This year, lawmakers are debating House Bill 1491 to improve the situation for Indiana tourism. If passed, the bill would create a structure to provide more loans and grants to local areas to better support travel and tourism in the state, even as COVID-19 continues.
Carrie Lambert, executive director of the Indiana Tourism Association, or ITA, said it’s past time Indiana focuses on how tourism is a valuable part of the state economy. She said she believes Indiana tourism has been underfunded for the past 15 years.
“We are competing a lot of times for the same visitors. But we’re competing at a quarter of the size of the budget that [other states] have,” Lambert said. “And so we really want to make sure that Indiana is getting out there and explaining what we have for people to experience.”
Indiana’s tourism sector received $4 million in 2020 from the State of Indiana. That contrasts with Kentucky, which received $14.6 million in 2020. Michigan received up to $15 million in 2020, and Ohio’s tourism industry received $10 million in 2018.
More aid to Indiana’s tourism industry could help bring attention to local business owners, too. Jinayla Bollman and Judy Sexton, owners of Bread Basket Cafe & Bakery in Danville, had to think beyond regular tactics to get customers in during the pandemic. That included a campaign where they would let the community sponsor meals for local healthcare workers, which resulted in hundreds of deliveries and increased their sales.
Bollman said their business also saw more customers from out of town, suggesting to her there’s an appetite among Hoosiers to get out and explore their state.
“We saw a huge influx of people who we’d never seen before throughout the pandemic, just because they had a little bit more flexibility and wanted to adventure in a safe manner,” Bollman said. “Maybe they always had us on their back burner, but were able to finally make the drive to see us.”
According to the most recent data, in 2018 Indiana’s tourism spending resulted in $13.2 billion in state revenue and $1.4 billion in local tax revenue, a rise from $12.7 billion in 2017, $12.2 billion in 2016 and $11.5 billion in 2015.
Jim Epperson, ITA board member and director of Southern Indiana tourism in Clark and Floyd counties, says it’s Indiana’s responsibility to promote its tourism in the best way possible. He said a lot of local businesses might not have the means to promote their stores because many rely on foot traffic through their rural communities.
“There will be at some point an increase in demand for experiences for travel, and when that happens, those states that already have significant funds allocated to destination promotion will be able to capture a larger share of that recovery,” Epperson said.
PopAKernel Gourmet Popcorn opened in Brownsburg at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners weren’t expecting to start their business amid a pandemic and didn’t have a strategic plan to keep customers involved. Owner Jerrod Cox said if his store hadn’t been featured in Hendricks County tourism materials, it wouldn’t have received the attention it needed from customers.
“The town really supported us all,” Cox said. “I mean, it really kept us open until enough people knew about our store.”
Bakery owner Bollman agreed. “Everybody in the tourism office is very supportive of us too. They’ve been there from almost the beginning, from our journey trying to encourage and keep us in the forefront of people’s minds,” she said.
The federal stimulus package that was announced in December also helped organizations that didn’t have access to funding before. But Lambert said the state should still do more because Indiana would make more money back with the right investment in tourism.
ITA president and director of Visit Hendricks County Jaime Bohler Smith said tourism is overlooked and people don’t realize its importance until it’s gone.
“It’s a welcome mat. It’s the doorway to the rest of the state,” Bohler Smith said. “Without funding that allows us to say that Indiana is here, two years from now, no one’s going to come here.”
Carolina Puga Mendoza is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.