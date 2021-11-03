Heating your home with gas this winter? Expect to pay more

If forecasts hold correct, American households that primarily use natural gas for heating will pay about 30% more than last year.
Homeowners will spend an average of $746 on heating this winter, which is $172 more than last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, or EIA, in its Oct. 25 winter fuels outlook. The agency considers October to March as winter.
CenterPoint (formerly Vectren) Energy’s Indiana North, which includes Vigo County along with all Indiana counties other than Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick, said in an Oct. 14 news release that customers can expect to pay on average $130 a month, from November through March.
By comparison, last year’s average bill amount for the five-month period was about $88.
Natural gas is the primary heating fuel for 48% of homes in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Residential spending on winter natural gas bills is largely determined by the retail price of natural gas and the amount of natural gas consumed.
Higher retail natural gas prices are the main driver of the increased cost, with natural gas prices expected to rise to $12.93 per thousand cubic feet, up from $10.17, the highest price since the 2005-2006 winter average, according to the EIA.
“COVID-19 is not one of the major drivers of the expected costs this winter; it is very much driven by market conditions,” said Anthony Swinger, spokesman for the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.
In a news release, EIA’s acting administrator Steve Nalley added that worldwide demand for natural gas was lower amid the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, as world economies ramped up, “growth in energy demand has generally outpaced growth in supply,” Nalley said. “These dynamics are raising energy prices around the world.”
The U.S., this summer, exported more natural gas, reducing the available supply “for domestic consumption,” attributing to higher costs, according to the EIA.
Additionally, less natural gas has been injected into working storage in the U.S. than average this summer, exerting further upward pressure on prices.
“We expect the largest increase in retail natural gas prices to occur in the Midwest, where prices rise to $11.28 per thousand cubic feet, a 45% increase compared with last winter,” the EIA’s winter fuels outlook report states, which is the most expensive since 2008-2009 for natural-gas heated homes in the Midwest.
Midwest prices are impacted after many utilities had to raise prices for consumers following the February 2021 cold snap that affected most of the country, but particularly Texas and the Midwest, according to the EIA.
“During the cold snap, many utilities had to purchase natural gas at spot prices that were higher than anticipated. However, because retail rates were already set for the month, utilities did not collect enough to cover the cost of the natural gas. To make up for this under collection, many utilities opted to raise prices in subsequent months to spread out the costs to consumers over several months,” according to the EIA.
Swinger said natural gas bills have two parts. “One is the gas cost. The other is the base rate.”
The base rate includes operating costs, maintenance costs “and infrastructure costs. Utilities are allowed to earn a return on the base rate. Those are addressed through rate cases which happen periodically,” Swinger said.
“The gas costs, because they’re bought in a competitive market that fluctuates so much, utilities are allowed to adjust their rates every three months to recover changes in that market,” Swinger said. “State law requires utilities to only pass those costs on dollar-for-dollar. It does not allow them to profit on the gas cost pass-throughs.
“The law also requires utilities to shop prudently in that market,” Swinger said.
Electricity is the second-most used heating source for homes making up to 41% of the country, with those homes expected to see a 6% increase to $1,268, according to the EIA. Homes using heating oil — which make up 4% of the country — could see more than a $500 increase to $1,734, which is a 43% increase.
In Terre Haute, Harrison Township Trustee Stacee Todd said the township office has seen an influx of people seeking assistance, but the office can offer limited assistance with utility bills. Harrison Township covers the majority of Terre Haute’s city limits.
“We can pay up to $500 on a past due electrical bill, but we cannot help with any unpaid bill that is 30 or 60 days old,” Todd said, “or if someone has had their power shut off. We cannot pay a reconnection fee.”
“If you are behind on your bills or concerned about your ability to pay, you should contact your gas and electric utilities now to discuss payment arrangements,” Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine said in a statement. “Contacting your utilities sooner instead of later is crucial, especially if you are concerned about being disconnected at any point.”
