The Indiana State Department of Health will hire a liaison to work directly with schools and the Department of Education as districts across the state prepare to reopen their classrooms for a new academic year.
Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the state health department, announced the creation of the new position Tuesday when she joined Jennifer McCormick at IDOE’s “COVID-19 Weekly Webinar for School Leaders.”
The pandemic forced schools across the nation to close in March, but Indiana schools look to reopen in the fall, with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control outlined in a 38-page document the IDOE released earlier this month.
None of the guidelines are required by the state to allow flexibility for schools and districts since all counties have been affected by the pandemic in different ways. However, this has left school administrators with more questions than answers.
“We think it is so critical at this time to get kids back to school,” Box said. “I know that the COVID-19 pandemic has really turned your plans upside down and that you’ve all worked incredibly hard to really determine what this next school year is going to look like.”
Box said the liaison will host weekly webinars, hopefully starting in the next two weeks, to educate and support school nurses and address questions and concerns that administrators, teachers and school nurses may have as they work to keep students, faculty and staff safe from the highly contagious virus.
The rise in the number of new cases and deaths has slowed in most parts of Indiana and health officials have said they will watch the data as they provide advice to schools about their reopening plans. The numbers reported by the health department Tuesday were 440 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 40,768 and 14 more Hoosier deaths totaling 2,265.
The state’s top public health official reiterated many points that she makes in the regular COVID-19 updates with Gov. Eric Holcomb—wear a mask, maintain social distancing when possible and stay home when sick.
In all, Box spent about 30 minutes fielding some common questions that school officials and parents have about the safety of schools reopening in the fall.
“I firmly believe that the best thing for our students is to get them back into the classroom, even if that is in a modified form,” Box said.
While a temperature check for everyone who enters the building may not be realistic for schools, Box said she recommends families screen at home before heading out the door.
One frequent concern among parents is how to maintain safety on school buses. While having fewer students per bus may not be feasible for districts, Box encouraged assigning seats on buses and having the students wear masks.
When asked about contact sports resuming in the fall, Box said it will be up to the school districts and the parents and guardians of the individual students to decide whether their child or student would be put in greater risk of contracting COVID-19 while playing sports.
“We have to weigh the risks and benefits that we know, the emotional and the friendships and the comradery that come from playing sports,” Box said. “We know those benefits. Do those outweigh the risk of that individual child potentially becoming positive for COVID-19.”
Another concern among schools was the use of nurses’ offices. It is recommended that there be a well-child side where students go for things like medication and if they only have something like a headache, Box said. There would be another side for students and faculty who present symptoms of COVID-19, such as difficulty breathing, fever and body aches.
McCormick also answered questions and concerns from schools and parents during the webinar, saying she’s hearing from seeking consistency in schools and districts regarding how and when to reopen.
"We had that conversation with Dr. Box, when we were putting things together, the importance of that flexibility so that you could operate,” McCormick said. “Our goal, like many of you, was to get open. That will look different from district to district, but that was our charge.”
Another common concern was the status of latch key programs when schools reopen. The state board staff said they believe it is required by law that after-school programs for children of working parents be provided regardless of whether the school is virtual, on-site or a hybrid, McCormick said. However, there will be a waiver process that schools can fill out.
Hope Shrum is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
