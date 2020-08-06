Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs on Thursday launched Taking Care of Main Street, a new program to provide operational support for Indiana Main Street programs.
The goal is to support Indiana Main Street organizations that provide leadership and activities to the public, using the Main Street Approach, with special attention to organizations that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to at least forty Main Street programs based on demonstration of the following:
• A designated Indiana Main Street with an operational history of at least two consecutive years;
• Demonstrated impact of COVID-19 on their Main Street community;
• Provided explanation of how a reduction of funds has impacted the program’s activities;
• Explanation of how funds will assist the organization and what future funding will support;
• Demonstrated operating costs in excess of $10,000;
• A current work plan; and rural/urban representation of applicants.
Eligible expenses could include salaries, administrative/consultant fees, space/equipment rental or staff development and training. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and can be submitted at any time beginning today. Each eligible application will be reviewed and awarded by OCRA on a first come, first serve basis until funds are depleted. Upon receiving a fully executed grant agreement, the grantee will receive 100 percent of the grant award.
Applications are now open and only online applications will be accepted. For more program information, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3016.htm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.