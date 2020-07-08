Governor urges unity as pandemic continues

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said unity is what has gotten Hoosiers this far during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s what will see them forward as questions remain about how to safely reopen schools and other parts of everyday life.
In his weekly press briefing Wednesday, Holcomb urged Hoosiers, especially young adults, to listen to state guidance and take initiative to protect themselves as hotspots are emerging in the state.
“This is a social compact,” Holcomb said. “This is how we’re going to get through this together.”
Holcomb continued to urge Hoosiers to wear face coverings — a practice the state is recommending and promoting, but not requiring — and said that everyone should wear masks for each other as the virus continues to spread.
Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health reported there has been a total of 49,063 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 455 cases from the previous day. There were 15 new deaths in the state, totaling 2,539 Hoosier deaths and not including the 193 deaths from symptomatic Hoosiers who were not tested for the virus.
The number of positive cases coming from people tested in the state is also increasing, Box said. The lowest seven-day average positivity rate was June 18 at 4.1%, but it has since risen to 5.9% as of July 4.
Box and Holcomb have continuously said that they are determining when to move into the state’s reopening stages based on the data available, and the positivity rate is one of the key principles their team is considering.
“The rates of positive tests have been rising in specific areas around the country, and we’re also seeing a few localized hotspots in a handful of Indiana counties,” Box said. “We anticipated this, which is why we paused the reopening plan last week. And that decision has been confirmed by the numbers we have been experiencing.”
One of these hotspots include East Chicago and Gary in Lake County, located in northwest Indiana, where permanent OptumServe sites for COVID-19 testing will soon open, Box said.
Box said these permanent sites come after drive-through testing sites have had to cancel days of testing due to high heat, so having permanent sites where they can get air conditioning is a must.
Luke Bosso, chief of staff for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said the state has also received more than 26 million pieces of personal protective equipment, or PPE, to distribute since the pandemic began. Last month, the state also obtained more than 3 million reusable masks for students in K-12 public and private schools, many of which will soon reopen for fall classes.
Bosso said there are 473 school corporations, charter schools and private schools participating in a program to receive free PPE for students and faculty. This PPE includes more than one reusable cloth mask for each student, 500 disposable adult masks and 100 two- or four-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, along with 10 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Box also said Wednesday the state health department has asked Northern American Midway Entertainment to cancel its five-week “Fun Park” planned at the Indiana Fairgrounds. The event would have included rides and other entertainment common to fairs and carnivals.
Though this event was cancelled, the postponed Indianapolis 500 race will continue as planned at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August with limited capacity.
Holcomb and Box said they trust the plan they’ve seen from Indianapolis 500 organizers and pointed to the size of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, an outdoor venue they said can better promote social distancing.
Hope Shrum is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.