COVID-19 cases in Indiana have doubled each week for the past four weeks, prompting Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box to announce the re-implementation of restrictions designed to reduce the deadly virus’ spread, effective Sunday.
“Unfortunately, too many of us around the country have let down our guard and either assume we won’t get it or if we do so be it,” Holcomb said Wednesday. “Stage 5 has been viewed by some as a reason to return to the days before we ever heard of the word COVID-19.”
Holcomb announced that Stage 5, which started on Sept. 26, would be replaced with a set of requirements for counties depending on their community spread. Each Wednesday, the state categorizes counties based on weekly positivity and the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
For the first time, no county earned a blue rating, the best rating, and nine counties had a red rating, signifying the highest community spread.
Those red counties must limit social gatherings to no more than 25 people – inside or outside – though gatherings of that size are discouraged indoors. Local health departments may consider limiting the hours of operation for bars and restaurants.
The state’s 87 orange counties, with moderate to high spread, must limit indoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 people. These limits apply to K-12 extracurriculars, including sports, but exempt places of worship.
Box attributed the high case numbers to pandemic spread and “COVID fatigue.”
“We’re hearing that people are refusing to wear masks (and) that some employees are being told to come back to work even when they’re supposed to be in quarantine,” Box said. “Parents won’t test their children for fear of having to quarantine.”
Box said the state expected the current pace of the surge to continue for weeks and urged Hoosiers to take action now by wearing a mask, keeping socially distant from others and washing hands frequently.
“Our goal is to prevent people from getting it in the first place,” Box said.
Churches are exempted from the order but Box warned that every week the state experiences a spike in cases related to churches, where singing and praising “causes more dispersion of this virus.”
Holcomb emphasized that governments, both local and state, only had so many tools at their disposal to stop the spread of the virus and politics didn’t impact his decision. New restrictions weren’t designed to shut businesses down, he said.
“Compliance is sometimes helping folks walk through it,” Holcomb said about enforcing new mandates in businesses. “I don’t want to say that everyone is playing by the rules in the business community but, for the most part, what we’re concerned about … are the social gatherings.”
The state will send $20 million to local governments to help in their fight but details weren't complete before Wednesday's press conference.
With the holidays rapidly approaching, Box warned that the holidays would be a difficult time for Hoosiers, saying the state would release guidance next week.
“It won’t look like last year. It simply can’t look like that this year,” Box said.
Local, state numbers
Vigo County on Wednesday saw its highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases; 259 new cases raised the total to 4,090, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Also Wednesday, the state flagged Clay County a red-zone county due to positivity rates and trending. As a result, all Clay Community Schools moved to online learning. Students in Clay County are scheduled to return to school Nov. 30.
In Vigo County, which is color-coded orange on the state's COVID risk map, the school corporation earlier this week moved all of its middle schools and its three traditional high schools to remote learning, also with a projected Nov. 30 return date. In addition, VCSC announced that Meadows Elementary will move to remote learning, with students returning Nov. 19
South Vermillion School Corp. also announced that it will move to eLearning effective today, with schools returning Nov. 30.
New deaths were also reported Wednesday in Vigo, Sullivan, Putnam and Greene counties for a total of 172 deaths in the state's District 7 in west-central Indiana.
The state saw its highest one-day total of new cases, as well. The state health department announced that 5,156 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 224,374 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
A total of 4,512 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 31 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Lisa Trigg and Sue Loughlin of the Tribune-Star also contributed to this report.
