INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Governor Eric Holcomb officially filed his candidacy for reelection as Indiana’s governor, filing petition signatures from Hoosiers in all of Indiana’s 92 counties to earn a place on the 2020 ballot.
“Indiana is on a roll and we’re not taking our foot off the gas,” said Governor Holcomb. “While the names on the ballot will be Suzanne’s and mine, we’re representing a statewide team that is mobilized, energized and organized for victory in Indiana. Teamwork will bring home the checkered flag on Election Day and teamwork will ensure we’re Putting People First for four more years.”
To make a gubernatorial primary ballot in Indiana, candidates are required to collect 500 signatures from registered voters in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts. Governor Holcomb’s campaign collected more than 9,000 signatures by October 2019 – double the requirement – which is the fastest signature collection in recent memory. The campaign then filed the signatures with Clerks of Circuit Courts at courthouses and government offices in every Indiana county on January 8 and 9, the first two days of local signature filing.
The announcement follows news last week that Governor Holcomb closed out 2019 in a record financial position, with $7.25 million cash on hand. This is more than any previous Indiana governor’s cash on hand going into their reelection year. His campaign account, combined with the accounts of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Republican Party, ended the year with $8.61 million cash-on-hand – also topping historical benchmarks for this point in the gubernatorial cycle.
“Hoosiers like what they see from Governor Eric Holcomb,” said Kyle Hupfer, Eric Holcomb for Indiana campaign manager. “His people-centered approach has brought together unprecedented support from across the state – from fundraising to signature collection and beyond. And it’s that support that will propel Governor Holcomb to four more years.”
