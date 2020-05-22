INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff this week.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset Sunday to honor the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
From sunrise to noon on Monday, flags should be flown at half-staff to commemorate Memorial Day.
Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff.
